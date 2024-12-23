Suri Cruise steps out in NYC as Tom’s trust fund kicks in

Suri Cruise enjoys NYC stroll.

Suri Cruise was spotted strolling the chilly streets of New York City.

The 18-year-old, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, bundled up in a sage green padded jacket and oversized navy trousers.

The outing comes just after a source confirmed that Suri has finally gained access to her famous father’s hefty trust fund, which was set up as part of Tom and Katie’s 2012 divorce settlement.

A source revealed to Daily Mail that the trust is "substantial" and is now at Suri’s disposal after turning 18 in April.

While she’s ditched Cruise as her surname, Tom still supports his daughter, reportedly paying $65K annually for her tuition, along with covering medical, dental, and insurance expenses.

Last week, she made a surprise appearance backstage at the Barrymore Theatre in Midtown Manhattan to cheer on her mom, Katie Holmes.

The Carnegie Mellon University freshman belted out Happy Birthday while holding a vintage Robert Redford headshot with the words "Happy B-day Katie!" scrawled across it.

Suri traveled all the way from Pittsburgh to see Katie in Our Town and brought a stunning bouquet of purple roses to show her love.

Katie took to Instagram, gushing to her 2.9 million followers: "I am so grateful for all of my blessings, especially my daughter!"