Blake Lively sparks debate with unexpected demands in 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit on Friday with the California Civil Rights Department against It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual assault and carrying out a ‘smear’ campaign against her.

The Gossip Girl actress and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle has many layers that are unravelling slowly.

A few days back, controversial questions asked by the American actor regarding Lively's personal life with her husband Ryan Reynolds, surfaced publicly.

Now, the legal complaint against Justin Baldoni also reports a set of demands which was made by the mother of four on the set of It Ends with Us.

According to the filed document, when the production of the film resumed after the delay caused by the 2023 writer’s strike, the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants alum put up a list of demands during a meeting, held to deal with the 'hostile work environment' on the set.

Ryan Reynolds’ wife clearly mentioned the issues she had with her costar and Jamey Heath, the Chief Executive Officer of Wayfarer and producer of the movie.

As reported by Daily Mail, the demands – which were mostly sex-related – were agreed upon by everyone.

One of the demands was “no more showing of nude videos or images of women, including the producer's wife” to Lively or her employees.

The other requirement was that Baldoni and Heath's former ‘pornography addiction’ and Lively's ‘lack of pornography consumption” must not be discussed.

An intimacy coordinator was asked to be present at all times on the set involving any sexual scene; also, it was made sure that there would be no ‘improvised’ kissing scenes during the shoot.

Multiple other demands were included in the meeting related to Lively’s deceased father, her religious beliefs, her weight, COVID protocol and more.

Amid the ongoing legal fight, many costars of the 37-year old have come out in support of her including America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel.