Tom Hanks clears the air after fans begin to ask questions

Tom Hanks, best known for his famous roles in classics like Forrest Gump and Cast Away, recently made headlines after confidently claiming he's in better shape now than he was 30 years ago.

The 68-year-old star told his fans that he's now feeling healthier than ever now.

Tom's fans got really concerned about his health after people noticed his hands were trembling during his appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

One of his fans wrote on his Instagram account: "Is Tom Hanks’ hand shaking?”

"I also noticed it!!! And now I am concerned," another replied.

Just a few weeks earlier, the actor reassured everyone that he is now doing okay and feeling as fit as a fiddle.

However, during his chat with Entertainment Tonight in November, he opened up about the rough patches he faced at 35.

"That's time where your metabolism stops, gravity starts tearing you down, your bones start wearing off, you stand differently — I think I’m in better shape now," he admitted.

Tom Hanks had a legit career which has been nothing short of golden ticket, starring in major hits and when it comes to his love life, the star has been head over heels for his wife Rita Wilson.