Top Royal Predictions for 2025

The future of the Monarchy.

King Charles had a very troubling 2024, even though it was just his second year in reign. And according to some clever royal predictions, the cherry on top is yet to arrive!

So, we are counting the top 2025 forecasts for Prince William's father as he takes on another year as the royal family's head. There's more clashes, loss of popularity, tumbling projects, and even a divorce on the charts.

Charles and Camilla: The Resilient Royals

Having weathered Charles’ cancer battle together, the King and Queen are stronger than ever—both as a couple and as public figures.

Their steadfast commitment to duty (and to each other) has successfully endeared them to the nation.

Even Charles has learned to relax a bit, trusting that the monarchy will survive if he takes the occasional breather like Camilla. Together, they’ve become symbols of resilience and grace under pressure.

King Charles and Camilla became the Crown’s steady duo.

Catherine: Global Icon and Cancer Survivor

Move over, Diana — there’s a new People’s Princess in town. Since her emotional announcement, Catherine has captured hearts worldwide, earning comparisons to both Prince William’s late mother as well as Mother Teresa!

With a 90% approval rating, Catherine’s image as the ultimate family-first royal has skyrocketed.

Despite social media smear campaigns, celebrity shade, and some occasional conspiracies, she has cemented her status as PR gold for the monarchy. And the best news? She’s gloriously cancer-free now.

William: The King in Waiting (and All But Name)

If 2024 was a crucible, William came out polished to perfection. The future king has shed his lingering youthful tendencies, and his days of frustration are reportedly left in the past.

As for Harry, William has decided to let bygones be bygones— or, to put simply, he treats his brother’s antics like ants at a picnic.

William’s steady leadership has solidified his reputation as a monarch-in-the-making, ready to step into his father’s shoes when the time comes.

Andrew: Still Floundering

In the royal PR department, Andrew remains a lost cause. His repeated attempts to claw his way back into relevance continue to fail spectacularly. If anything, his antics only serve as a reminder of how not to royal.

Looking ahead to 2025, definitive predictions for Prince Andrew are uncertain. The drawbacks from the Chinese spy scandal are however expected to influence his standing within the royal family and the public sphere.

Harry and Meghan: The Villains of the Narrative

The Sussexes have officially lost their spark. With royal health crises dominating headlines, Harry and Meghan’s relevance has dwindled to a near zero.

Once a cautionary tale, they’ve become full-on tabloid fodder, with their every move met with public ridicule. Even Hollywood A-listers are steering clear, treating the couple like radioactive material.

Failed projects like ARO have turned their attempts at reinvention into punchlines, such as "I’m going to Harry and Meghan my diet on Monday."

Their ongoing efforts to upstage the royals are also laughed at.

Rumours of infidelity abound, but with finances tied up, Meghan’s rumored billionaire hunts have reportedly fallen flat, with one insider cruelly likening her appeal to a "Dollar Tree mannequin."

January 2025: The Royal Divorce Diaries Begin

Harry and Meghan's divorce is on, and it’s set to be the tabloid gift that keeps on giving for the next three months.

As the headlines roll in, one thing is clear: the Prince of Wales and his estranged brother remain as distant as ever.

No secret meetings, no surprise reconciliations—just radio silence.

Adding royal salt to the wound, Harry is officially demoted by letters patent to Earl of Dumbarton, proving once again that royal drama spares no title.

February 2025: Harry's New Life

The ink on the divorce papers is barely dry, but Harry’s already agreed to the terms. Supervised visits with the kids twice a year? Check.

A bankruptcy filing? Double-check. The now financially strapped Earl of Dumbarton has taken up residence with Inga in a modest grace-and-favour apartment in Carnarvon, courtesy of an allowance from his dad.

Meanwhile, Meghan—now the Countess of Dumbarton—has wasted no time reinventing herself as a retail mogul.

She launches her very own shopping channel collection of Dumbarton chunky tweed knits, with slogans like, “Cozy with a Royal Twist.”

The excitement lasts precisely 24 hours before the internet discovers the "Made in Macau" tags and exposes the sweatshop origins. Suddenly, the Dumbarton line is less “regal chic” and more PR disaster in the making.

Wildest prediction

But the wildest prediction made for Prince Harry is that he might be reowning his royal roots next year.

While this forecast sounds too good to be true at this time, many commentators are actually eyeing a reunion between Prince William and his little brother, which would be introduced by none other than King Charles — Indeed, the future is looking the brightest for Prince Harry among all royal family members.

The Quiet Heroes: Anne, Edward, and Sophie

While they may not dominate the headlines, the rest of the working royals are holding steady.

Anne, Edward, Sophie, and company remain quietly industrious, earning goodwill and solid polling numbers. Their low-drama approach keeps them out of the limelight, but their dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially by King Charles.