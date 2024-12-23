Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater's romance hits rough patch amid ex-wife's confession

Ariana Grande's Wicked BTS photos spark concern among fans

Ariana Grande’s Wicked BTS photos have divided the internet once again after her current boyfriend Ethan Slater’s ex-wife spoke out on their marriage.

In the photos, the 32-year-old was absent from behind-the-scenes glimpse of the musical adaptation as he was nowhere to be seen in the carousel.

The post featured a round-up of snaps with co-stars, including Cynthia Erivo and Bowen Yang among others.

Meanwhile, the singer wrote in the caption, “One month of @wickedmovie, thank you for your overwhelming love and embrace! I love you, we love you.”

His absence from the photos comes on the heels of his former wife Lilly Jay’s confession about Ariana and Ethan’s whirlwind romance.

In her letter, Lilly detailed her divorce from her high school sweetheart Slater, with whom she shares a child.

She wrote in her essay, “I confidently moved to another country with my 2-month-old baby and my husband to support his career. Consumed by the magic and mundanity of new motherhood, I didn't understand the growing distance between us.”

According to reports, the Wicked stars were more than “relieved” that Jay didn’t completely throw them under the bus in her heartbreaking confession.