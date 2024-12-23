Unseen University snap of Princess Kate reveals early St Andrews memories

A glimpse into the university days of the Princess of Wales has delighted royal fans, as her former flatmate shared a never-before-seen photograph and fond memories from their time at St Andrews.



Laura Warshauer, who shared a hall of residence with Kate during their first year at university, recently unveiled the candid snapshot on Instagram, offering a rare peek into the future Queen’s student life.

The photo, taken during a flat party, features the pair smiling and holding brownie bites, capturing the carefree spirit of their early days.

Warshauer reflected on their time at St Salvator's Hall, where Kate met Prince William in 2001. Sharing the backstory behind the image, she described their university experience as "an unforgettable chapter."

The gathering, held at a flat on Hope Street, remains etched in her memory.

“I still remember that college party vividly,” she wrote. “We were just first-year students navigating life at the University of St Andrews.”

The American alumna, who moved back to the U.S. after graduation, also recounted fond memories of Kate and William’s blossoming romance during their time at St Andrews.

She reminisced about a magical Harry Potter-themed party in a castle during their first year, where their connection first became evident.

Warshauer initially shared the nostalgic photo to show her support for Kate during her journey through cancer treatment, offering a heartfelt nod to their enduring bond.

The touching story and unseen snapshot have brought royal admirers closer to the Princess of Wales’s formative years.



