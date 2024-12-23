Royal family issues statement as Queen Camilla leaves UK

The royal family released a new statement after Queen Camilla left the UK to enjoy a pre-Christmas holiday in Romania with her family.

On December 23, the official Instagram account of the royal family made a joint post with Medical Detection Dogs, sharing a delightful update about new Medical Alert Assistance Dog trainee, Freddy.

The statement alongside Freddy's adorable photo reads, "Santa Paws is coming to town!"

"Medical Alert Assistance Dog trainee, Freddy, has ticked ‘Father Christmas visit’ off his public access training list. He has been such a good boy, recently passing his six month assessment, that we have no doubt he’s on the ‘nice’ list this year!"

"Freddy was named by MDD Patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and in the new year will be developing his training to things like wearing his red jacket, learning to ‘retrieve,’ building his public access and trying out public transport."

For the unversed, King Charles and Queen Camilla were forced to make last-minute changes in their travel plans.

According to The Times, the monarch was urged by his medical team not to join the Queen at their annual to Romania.

The source shared, "There have been some unexpected benefits to the enforced downtime that his illness necessitates. This summer, he took up painting again for the first time since his accession."