Kourtney Kardashian gives adorable name to sibling Khloe Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian gets honest about star of her family

Kourtney Kardashian has recently given an adorable title to her sister Khloe in a throwback video clip.

On December 22, Kourtney took to Instagram and posted a clip featuring her and sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

In the video, all three could be seen performing in matching metallic gold dresses in the 80s.

They lip synced Tiffany's 1987 song I Think We're Alone Now, with Khloe, in the centre, wearing sunglasses and leading her sisters.

Captioning the post, the reality star wrote, “I think we all know who the real star is here and it rhymes with snowy.”

Kourtney also shared the post via Instagram Stories with the same comment and Khloe re-shared it as she said, “I love my backup singers.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney, who welcomed the baby boy with husband Travis Barker in November 2023, reflected on postpartum hair loss in an old interview with WWD.com.

“I noticed it with all four of my kids, when I was breastfeeding, that I would have hair loss and shedding,” said the reality star.

Kourtney revealed, “A new thing I've been doing is I drink bone broth in the mornings instead of tea. I have that on my carpooling adventures.”

“I try to not do too much to my hair during this time, and I try to not wash it as often as possible. I will put hair oils ...in and just keep my hair sleek, and then just try to not use a lot of product at all,” she told the outlet.