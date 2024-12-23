Ryan Reynolds breaks silence after Blake files lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds makes the first statement amid the ongoing legal battle between his wife Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The Deadpool actor released a meaningful statement about a charity event which is set to take place on December 24.

In the campaign, Ryan and Blake, both will participate to raise money for the SickKids foundation.

Taking to Instagram, the Free Guy actor shared a photo with a thoughtful message.

"Donat before midnight December 24th and Ryan and Blake will match all donations up to $500,000."

Ryan penned a caption, "This is our 8th YEAR doing the Ugly Sweater Campaign and this might be the best one yet. Only a couple of days left... Let's go."

It is important to note that Ryan's new post came after his wife Blake filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin, accusing him of sexual harassment on Friday, December 22nd.

Moreover, the Gossip Girl actress claimed that the Five Feet Apart actor also conducted a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" Blake's reputation.

In response, Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman rejected the accusations, calling them "completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious."