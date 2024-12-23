Kate Middleton sends unpleasant surprise to Meghan Markle

The Waleses and the Sussexes made it to the headlines after the two families released their annual Christmas Cards.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their 2024 Holiday Card on December 16, featuring heartwarming moments from their philanthropic tours.

Moreover, the photo that grabbed the attention of fans was the family photo of the former working royals. In the rare photo, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were seen running in the arms of their parents.

On December 19, Prince William and Princess Kate released their significant Christmas Card. The Prince and Princess of Wales chose a delightful family portrait from Kate's video in which the future Queen revealed that she had completed her chemotherapy.

Amanda Platell, The Mail's columnist discussed the festive cards of the couples.

She said, "What a contrast with the one image the Princess of Wales released for the Wales's card, a snap taken from the poignant video she made earlier this year with her family in Norfolk when she revealed she had completed her chemotherapy and was 'doing well.'"

The royal expert continued, "In many ways it shows the difference between the two sides of the family. As Harry and Meghan's popularity in the US plummets – and Kate's soars, even being nominated for Time magazine's Person of the Year – everything they do is starting to have an air of desperation, of being forced."

It has been said that Kate seemingly sent an unpleasant surprise to the Duchess by teaching her a 'vital' lesson with her poignant card.

"In that one simple picture of our future Queen surrounded by her young family, Kate has taught Meghan a vital lesson: How to be classy at Christmas," Amanda stated.