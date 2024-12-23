Lisa Kudrow explains how she felt working on Friends show

Lisa Kudrow opens up about her Friends experience

Lisa Kudrow has recently reflected on her working experience on an amazing show, Friends.

In a new interview with Today.com, Lisa, who played Phoebe for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004, discussed about the cast and their special bond both on and off the set.

“We loved each other,” she said.

Lisa noted, “Going to work every day was heaven. It was too good to be true, but it really was.”

She also earned an award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Kudrow in 1998.

Lisa believed that Friends show “was the gift” that keeps on going.

“I won a lottery being on Friends,” remarked the 61-year-old.

Lisa stated, “Anything else I got to do was icing.”

The actress mentioned that being a part of Friends show “went above and beyond” anything she had ever hoped for.

“All I ever wanted to do was be able to support myself as an actor. That was the goal,” she pointed out.

Lisa further said, “Not only that, but I was working with people I loved.”

The actress believed that Friends show gave her the chance to pursue her own projects including Showtime's Web Therapy, two seasons of the HBO mockumentary The Comeback and Who Do You Think You Are?

“I was on Friends, I got to create my own shows that didn't have to be as big as Friends, so I could do something like The Comeback or Web Therapy, and that was really fulfilling,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Lisa could be seen alongside Ray Romano in the Netflix series, No Good Deed.