Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy gives memorial to One Direction star

Kate Cassidy pays tribute to Liam Payne two months after death

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of late One Direction star Liam Payne paid tribute to him through a tattoo.

The 25-year-old influencer took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture showcasing her new tattoo featuring a pair of angel wings on her index and middle fingers.

Cassidy’s photo also featured her dog Nala who cuddled up next to her.

The social media personality captioned the picture with a red heart emoji, without sharing any details about the tattoo that seemingly honours the memory of her late partner.

The Teardrops singer tragically died on October 16th after he fell from a third floor balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The photo with Nala recalls her memories with Payne as the two adopted the dog together one month before his demise.

In a video Cassidy shared on TikTok on September 16th, she shared that she was “so nervous” to ask her boyfriend if they could adopt a dog from the local shelter.

“How would you feel if we gave the shelter a little call and went to go rescue a dog?” she recalled asking Payne.

Cassidy then shared a brief clip of Payne’s first meeting with Nala, which she captioned, “Liam was totally on board.”

Payne and Cassidy began dating in October 2022 and were planning to get married next year.