Blake Lively makes bizarre ‘crying’ claims against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively had Justin Baldoni crying, allegedly.

The actress has filed a complaint against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us.

The details, obtained by The New York Times, outline a series of incidents that Lively, 37, claims occurred during filming in 2023.

The Gossip Girl alum alleges that Baldoni, 40, entered her trailer while she was bare bod and allowed his "friends" to observe her filming intimate scenes. These actions, along with other behaviors, reportedly made Lively feel objectified and uncomfortable on set.

The actress, who welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds just months before filming began in May 2023, described Baldoni's repeated focus on her physical appearance.

According to the filing, he treated her as a "sex object" and expressed concerns about her weight.

The complaint details a particular incident early in production when Baldoni reportedly delayed filming for hours.

He allegedly cried in Lively's dressing room, claiming that social media comments criticized her appearance in paparazzi photos, saying she looked "old and unattractive."

Lively said she reassured him that her character's authentic look—depicted as having just endured abuse—was appropriate for the role and not meant to appear "hot."

Baldoni is further accused of secretly contacting Lively's fitness trainer, pressuring her to lose weight within two weeks, and suggesting he was concerned about a scripted scene requiring him to pick her up—though the complaint notes no such scene existed.

The actress also alleges that Baldoni made unsolicited comments about her health.

When she contracted strep throat during filming, he reportedly offered to connect her with an expert specializing in probiotics, calling it a "gift."

Lively’s filing paints a picture of a workplace where she felt degraded and undermined. It claims Baldoni used "back channel ways" to criticize her body and weight, compounding an already tense environment.