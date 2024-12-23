Demi Moore exhibits gratitude for ’80s Reunion’ With ‘About Last Night’ costar Rob Lowe

Demi Moore on reunion with Rob Lowe

Demi Moore is happy for her reunion with Rob Lowe.

The actors delighted fans with a nostalgic reunion during a screening of The Substance in Beverly Hills on December 14. The duo, who starred together in the ’80s classics St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night, shared the special moment with attendees.

“About Last (Saturday) Night with @roblowe,” Moore, 62, captioned an Instagram post on December 20.

“An ’80s reunion to round out 2024 — thank you, Rob, for introducing our @trythesubstance screening! Grateful for the past, the present and what’s yet to come.”

Moore posted a clip of Lowe, 60, surprising her during the Q&A session, jumping from his seat to join her on stage. After giving her a hug and a kiss on the head, Lowe cheekily chimed in when Moore struggled to answer a fan’s question about her favorite movie.

“I’m gonna give you a little help with that one,” he joked. “About Last Night!”

Moore introduced him to the crowd, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, a special guest: Mr. Rob Lowe.”

The event also included a photo of the pair posing with Moore’s dog, Pilaf, cementing the heartwarming reunion.

Lowe later expressed his admiration for Moore and her latest project. “So proud of my great friend, Demi, and her amazing movie,” he wrote on Instagram.

The reunion comes as Lowe has often reflected fondly on their work together. During an October appearance on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk About It podcast, he named About Last Night as a standout project.

“Of all the stuff I did in the ’80s, if I had to pick one, it would for sure be About Last Night,” he said, also acknowledging the brief romance he shared with Moore during that time.