Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Aspen reunion after model Klaudia K PDA

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky in Aspen together

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are shopping together.

Richards and her estranged husband were seen together in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday, just days after he was photographed getting cozy with model Klaudia K.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, and the real estate mogul, 54, appeared in good spirits as they strolled with their dog and shopped in the mountain town.

According to TMZ, the duo carried shopping bags and later grabbed coffee at a café window while keeping a low profile.

Despite their separation, sources told TMZ that Richards and Umansky remain “very cool” with each other.

Their united appearance comes after photos surfaced of Umansky dining with and kissing Klaudia, 33, at Matsuhisa sushi restaurant earlier in the week. The two were seen holding hands and sharing a kiss as they left the eatery.

A source told Us Weekly that Umansky’s relationship with Klaudia is “not serious,” adding, “He’s dating around and is having fun.”

The PDA-filled outing followed the end of Umansky’s brief romance with actress Nikita Kahn, whom he began dating in July.

Kahn told Page Six that she ended things because Umansky wasn’t ready for the “committed, serious relationship” she wanted.

Richards, however, reportedly felt “particularly heartbroken” after seeing the photos of her estranged husband with Klaudia.

The couple, who share three daughters, separated in 2023 after 27 years of marriage.