Justin Baldoni’s cryptic comment resurfaces after harassment lawsuit

Justin Baldoni shared a cryptic statement ahead of harassment accusations

Justin Baldoni’s podcast shared an ambiguous post about “good guys” just hours before Blake Lively’s lawsuit against him appeared.

The 37-year-old actress has accused It Ends With Us co-star of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment on set while filming their movie.

Just hours before the lawsuit emerged, We Are Man Enough podcast, hosted by Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, shared a video gathering this year's “good guys.”

In the video, the rapper Dad Got Bars runs through a compilation of wholesome and empowering moments from throughout the year, with one clip from one of Baldoni's podcast episodes featured.

However, social media users flocked to the comments section, questioning the authenticity of the video amid Blake’s unsettling claims against Justin.

The lawsuit filed on Friday claimed that Justin made Lively feel uncomfortable on set at various instances, including invading her privacy in her trailer and improvising intimate scenes in the movie.

The lawsuit included further accusations that Justin showed the Gossip Girl alum nude videos and images of other women, discussed his alleged p--n addiction, and made inappropriate remarks about her weight, her late father, and other members of the cast and crew.

Blake's legal filing also holds that Justin “improvised physical intimacy” during a scene without prior discussion or choreography.