Martin Short makes history on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Martin Short joins the ‘five-timers’ club hosting ‘SNL’

Martin Short marked a historical moment hosting Saturday Night Live’s latest episode.

The 74-year-old comedy star joined the Five-Timers-Club on the December 21st episode as he was inducted into the group of celebrities that have hosted the comedy sketch show at least five times.

As the show opened, the Only Murders In the Building star was celebrated by fellow five-timers club members, including Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Wiig, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy, John Mulaney and Jimmy Fallon.

Short was honoured by each star as they humorously celebrated him.

Fallon presented Short with a token to commemorate his latest history-making achievement.

"I'd like to present to you the official five-timers club jacket, in exactly your size, a women's small," the late-night host quipped.

Short appeared in multiple comedy sketches, including one in which he played a man who gets into trouble in a parking lot and another where he plays an airport employee reporting on travelers during the week of Christmas.

Another skit starred him as a drama teacher who critiques A Charlie Brown Christmas.

In the latest episode, Hozier appeared as the musical guest again after his earlier appearance in October 2014.

The musician performed Too Sweet from his EP Unheard, before later returning to sing Fairytale of New York.