Blake Lively’s sister Robyn speaks out after Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively’s sister Robyn jumps to her defence amid sexual harassment case

Robyn Lively was soon to speak out in support of her sister Blake Lively after she filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl alum’s sister, 52, took to Instagram and shared a Story post consisting of the screenshots from The New York Times article which summarised the feud between Blake and Baldoni.

"FINALLY justice for my sister @BlakeLively," Robyn penned alongside the pictures.

Blake’s elder sibling also shared a link to the same article in the following post.

The Savages actress’ complaint comes months after an on-set feud began between the It Ends With Us co-stars.

According to the lawsuit, Blake alleged that Baldoni made her uncomfortable with sexual advances and comments, and created a toxic work environment.

The Jane the Virgin actor denied the accusations and claimed that Blake had weaved a false narrative to harm his reputation.

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's lawyer, told People Magazine in a statement on December 21st, that Blake's complaint was to "fix her negative reputation."

He went on to say that her allegations are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

Freedman also alleged that Blake caused issues during the filming of the movie, including "threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release."