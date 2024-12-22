King Charles takes frosty stroll to Sandringham for Sunday service

King Charles embraced the crisp winter morning sunshine as he made his way to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for his last church visit before the royal family’s Christmas festivities begin.

Looking every bit the regal winter style icon, the monarch donned a sharp charcoal grey suit, complemented by a cozy camel wool coat.

Though a navy umbrella was in hand, the weather was nothing but mild, with the soft, golden light of the morning casting a serene glow over the scene.

He made his way solo, leaving some to wonder about Queen Camilla's absence. While her recent recovery from a chest infection sparked speculation, it wasn’t the reason she stayed behind.

This time, however, Camilla opted to remain at Sandringham to oversee the final touches on the family’s Christmas celebrations, proving that even royalty can get caught up in holiday prep!

Charles took a moment to wave at the well-wishers lined up outside.

Before heading inside, the King shared a pleasant chat with the Reverend.

St Mary Magdalene Church has been a cornerstone of the royal family’s Christmas traditions, with members frequently attending services there throughout the festive season.