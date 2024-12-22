'Superman' trailer NOT well-received by Henry Cavill fans: 'Can’t believe...'

David Corenswet to play 'Superman' in the upcoming 2025 film

The all-new Superman trailer, that worked as charm among most fans, did not really receive any appreciation from Henry Cavill followers.

DC Studios released the fresh trailer of the superhero film on December 19. Soon after it came out, the small snippet set a record by becoming the 'most-watched' trailer ever in the history of DC.

Where many viewers praised the new film and the casting, there were some specifically Cavill’s fans who were not at all happy to see their favourite’s replacement.

They believe that not casting the 41-year-old British star appears to be a step back for the superhero franchise.

One angry Henry admirer wrote: “Ridiculous, the way they are starting the whole story over makes me angry. Henry Cavill and Zack Snyder should’ve kept the story going. And I hate the Superman suit, it’s ugly!”

“Doesn’t look great does it… impossible for me to truly give a f*** about Superman tbf he’s the most boring character ever. Can’t believe they fumbled Henry Cavill tho he had it on lock”, wrote another.

Meanwhile, one furious fan called DC CEO James Gunn a ‘clown’ while mentioning the The Witcher star is born to play Superman and not anybody else.

“This clown @JamesGunn actually went from this perfect casting born to play #Superman Henry Cavill to that nobody and that difference in the suit is atrocious!!! This is beyond shameful!”

The 2025 film will feature actor David Corenswet playing the titular role. However, Henry Cavill played the popular hero in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League.