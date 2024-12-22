Meghan Markle is not a feminist, she’s just playing the part

The Sussexes can’t shake their inherited power.

An associate of Meghan Markle is reportedly working on a Hollywood project about a feminist taking on the British royal family (BRF).

The BRF isn’t exactly the picture of chauvinism. It was led by Queen Elizabeth II for over half a century, with a lineage of powerful women stretching back generations. If Meghan Markle is a feminist, why does her track record suggest otherwise?

The duchess' business ventures have reportedly paid women less than their male counterparts.

According to insiders speaking to In Touch magazine, Meghan Markle’s business ventures have been far from successful, with one source revealing, "Nearly everything they’ve attempted has ended in failure."

She’s also undergone multiple cosmetic procedures to alter her appearance—hardly the act of someone committed to embracing natural beauty or body positivity.

Not to mention, her children, while raised in a very different world, are given titles that seem to contradict the equality she claims to champion.

Markle's Spotify podcast might be the latest platform for her feminist musings, but it’s hard to take her seriously when class is never mentioned.

According to The Telegraph, you can’t claim authority on feminism or environmentalism without considering the class divide – a point Markle seems to conveniently sidestep.

While she’s out there championing progressive causes, it’s hard not to feel that her brand of activism is more about vanity than genuine political discourse.

By claiming space that could be better occupied by those with a deeper understanding, Meghan risks making these crucial conversations look more like a celebrity hobby. The worst of all worlds indeed.