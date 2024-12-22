Cheryl being 'careful' celebrating son Bear's first Christmas without Liam Payne

Liam Payne's sudden death adds more responsibility on ex Cheryl in parenting Bear

Liam Payne’s son Bear will have to spend all his Christmas’ without father now.

Payne, who died tragically on October 16, always made sure to make the occasion a one special for his little boy.

But now when he is not around, this adds more responsibility on mother Cheryl to make sure to bring the same kind of smile on Bear’s face that Liam always assured.

As per the sources, it would be a difficult time for both mother and son as the Teardrops singer, despite not being together with Cheryl, always spent Christmas with the two to give his son the ‘most special of days’.

"Wherever Liam was in the world, he'd always make sure to be home to spend Christmas Day with Bear. [Bear] will always have those memories, but now things will be different”, added the informant.

However, the 31-year-old pop star and the 41-year-old TV personality split up in 2018, but they were co-parenting Bear.

Sources revealed that the Girls Aloud band member has gone to great lengths to ensure Liam isn’t forgotten.

“She has been careful not to spoil Bear, given he is the son of two wealthy people, but this year is going to be tough and everyone wants to see a smile on Bear's face. He has had an utterly heartbreaking few months”, claimed Mirror.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole dated each other for two years before parting ways. The duo welcomed son Bear in March 2017.