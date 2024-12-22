Ethan Slater’s ex Lilly Jay breaks cover after opening up about split

'Wicked' star Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay divorced earlier this year

Lilly Jay was seen for the first time since she opened up about her divorce with Ethan Slater in a letter released this week.

The 32-year-old clinical psychologist stepped out with her two-year-old son, whom she shares with the Broadway star.

The mother-son duo went on a casual stroll through a snowy neighbourhood in New Jersey as Lily pushed the child’s stroller, as seen in fan-posted pictures.

Lilly was seen bundled up in a puffer jacket and gloves as she walked with the kid who was cosied up inside his stroller.

She completed her look with a pair of black boots while walking along the snow-covered sidewalks, and pulled back her locks into a simple bun at the back of her head.

This comes after she published an essay for The Cut on Thursday, which detailed the “public downfall of her marriage.”

She opened up about moving to London with her two-month old baby while Slater was filming Wicked, only to find out that he had left her for Ariana Grande, whom he met on the set.

Lilly went on to discuss how her divorce came unexpectedly from her high school sweetheart but maintained that they both intend to co-parent their son in a positive environment.

