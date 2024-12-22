Jennifer Lopez gears up to celebrate Christmas without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to celebrate her first Christmas without her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

As reported by Mail Online, the Marry Me actress was spotted enjoying some holiday shopping alongside her family.

Lopez looked chic in a tank top, which she paired with faded jeans. To elevate her outfit, she donned a stylish overcoat.

The 55-year-old star spent quality time with her daughter Emme, whom she shares with her former partner, Marc Anthony.

The Atlas actress' festive outing came shortly after she made an emotional confession about motherhood while promoting her newly released movie, Unstoppable.

In conversation with Judy Rubles, whom she plays in the sports-drama film, Lopez candidly spoke about what she and Judy have learned from motherhood as they both have been deeply mesmerised by the film’s strong message.

She also opened up about the challenges she faced as a mother while suffering from a tough phase of life.

For the unversed, Lopez and her former partner, Affleck, have worked together on the recently released film sports-drama, Unstoppable, before filing for divorce in August 2024.

The renowned actress portrayed the role of a struggling mother of a wrestling champion, Anthony Robles, while the Gone Girl actor produced the movie.