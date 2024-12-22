Prince Harry, William’s mutual pal shares rare update on reunion in 2025

Prince Harry and Prince William’s mutual friend shared a rare insight into the siblings’ relationship and what it says about the future.

King Charles’ sons are currently estranged as they haven’t spoken to one another since the past few years. While reports have suggested a thawing of the icy relations between the warring brothers, but nothing has been confirmed officially.

However, a former pal noted that while the relations between the two appear strained, he did not rule out a possibility of a reconciliation, especially if the Duke plans a return to his home country next year.

Prince Harry, who has big plans set in place to visit his home country next year, received a setback from a previous close pal.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently released his Netflix documentary on polo and was marred by criticism, is now facing a crucial decision over his upcoming travel plans.

Tommy Severn, who was the captain of Polo England who has played with both Princes William and Harry, told The Daily Mail remarked on why the Duke refused to mention his formative years in polo in the documentary.

Prince Harry was still a working royal when he started playing polo.

“I’ve no idea!” Severn said. “I think Harry’s cut ties so if he came back now, he’d look like an idiot.”

However, he hasn’t ruled Harry’s return to the UK. He even suggested that the future king may help Harry return.

“William might help him because they were close – that’s the brothers bond,” he shared.

It remains to be seen if Severn's prediction will turn out to be true as Prince Harry devises his solo UK travel plans.