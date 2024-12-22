Kate Middleton makes big promise in new Christmas video message

Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton's powerful video message

Kensington Palace gave a pleasant surprise to Princess Kate's well-wishers ahead of Christmas.

On December 22, the official Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a powerful video message of Catherine from her annual Christmas Carol Service.

In the video, the Princess of Wales said, "Welcome to our Together at Christmas carol service, here at Westminster Abbey. Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year."

She added, "But it's also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all."

"It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart. With love, kindness and forgiveness," the mother-of-three stated.

Notably, the future Queen said that we all need each other despite our differences. She continued, "It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives."

Moreover, Kate Middleton shared that royal fans can "Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on @itv and @itvxofficial on Christmas Eve at 7:30 pm."

It is important to note that Princess Kate, who recently completed her cancer treatment, vowed to spread love and promote harmony in her new statement.