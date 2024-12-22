King Charles sends stern message to Prince William: 'monarchy is alive'

King Charles shows the world, including Prince William, that the monarchy is alive.

As reported by Express, Dickie Arbiter, who once served as late Queen Elizabeth’s press spokesman, heaped praise on the monarch for his determination and resilience despite ongoing cancer treatment.

He said, "The takeaway from 2024 is business as usual, carry on as normal. We’re not going anywhere. We are well. We’re dealing with a problem."

"It’s not going to go away. I think he [the King] is probably pragmatic enough to realise that his treatment might go on for a lot longer than it has been already. But the monarchy is alive and well," the royal expert added.

It is important to mention that the monarch recently made a light-hearted comment upon inquiring about his health. "I'm still alive," said the King.

Moreover, delightful news was shared about Charles' medical condition recently.

A Palace insider revealed that the King's treatment is heading in a "very positive direction."

"The intention is for the monarch to return to a full programme of public duties next year. Planning for the first half of the year involves an exciting mix of national and international events," the source shared.