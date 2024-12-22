King Charles spoils Harry's plan to keep Archie, Lilibet away from grandpa

King Charles plans to surprise his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, despite Prince Harry’s efforts to keep them away from the UK.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020 in order to live life on their own terms.

Since their infamous exit, the distance between the King and his two grandchildren kept growing.

However, a former royal butler, Grant Harrold claimed that the monarch could talk to the little royals via Zoom call. He further shared that there might be an exchange of gifts from the King and the Sussexes as well.

In conversation with Fabulous, he said, "I'm willing to bet that there definitely will be some sort of [Zoom] communication on Christmas Day. There's no question."

He added, "I'm not talking so much about Harry and Meghan directly, but I have no doubt the King will want to see his grandkids on Christmas Day."

“The King will send gifts. I guarantee you that something will be sent, and likewise, gifts will be sent to Grandpa or Grandmother [from the Sussexes]. There will definitely, without a doubt, be communication," Grant predicted.

It is important to note that in recent times, Harry opened up about the safety concerns of her family in the UK. The Duke clearly rejected the offer to bring back Archie and Lilibet to his homeland.

Now, it appears that the King wants to disrupt Harry's plan to keep Archie and Lilibet away from their grandfather with a potential reunion at Christmas.