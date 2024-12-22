David Ayer addresses public criticism for supporting James Gunn

David Ayer responds to online backlash for supporting James Gunn

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has recently addressed the public criticism for supporting James Gunn‘s upcoming movie, Superman.

Last week, Ayer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared his strong reaction to the backlash after he defended Gunn and his revamped DC Studios.

“My Lord. If supporting another movie-maker is so contentious, I’m just lost at this point,” he wrote.

Ayer said, “When I was a kid I had a nightmare childhood. My best friends were comic books. They held me and gave me company when no one else did.”

“Batman spoke to my injured soul. Superman’s optimism was an example how to see the world without darkness,” stated the 56-year-old.

He mentioned, “I cannot wait to see James’ trailer. Real talk. And I cannot wait to see his movie. And absolutely am sure he crushed it. Because that simple optimism of Superman is all over it.”

“And the little kid in me needs that right now,” added Ayer.

Earlier, Ayer took to social media and spoke up about Gunn’s Creature Commandos trailer, writing, “I didn’t realise James was dropping ‘Creature Commandos’ when the last Ayer cut campaign hit…the new ‘Superman’ trailer is dropping soon and I know there’s intentions of another campaign for my version of Skwad.”

He further said, “As a movie-maker, I want to support other movie-makers. I’m excited to see the trailer and have heard through the rumour mill it’s pretty incredible.”.

Meanwhile, Ayer added that he’s taking a “step back” but didn’t mention if it was social media or the entertainment industry in general.