Taylor Swift Eras Tour theme party DJ reveals rare detail from bash

Taylor Swift gets surprise Eras Tour themed party

Taylor Swift was treated to a big surprise party by her boyfriend Travis Kelce for her 35th birthday, which came just days after the wrap on The Eras Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end reportedly “went out of his way” to plan the party set to the theme of the Grammy-winning singer's massive tour.

A report by Page Six revealed that a special playlist, with an interesting detail, was designed by Travis' DJ pal, E-V.

On Saturday, E-V, who served as the event’s DJ, shared a glimpse of the playlist on X (formerly Twitter).

Surprisingly, the tracklist unveiled featured many hits but none of them were from the Cruel Summer singer.

The list included songs from Michael Jackson such as Rock with You, The Rolling Stones’ Beast of Burden and Prince’s Kiss.

The photo of the playlist was also accompanied by the stage that was set for him. With a scarlet backdrop, giant neon letters spelled out “End of an Era” right above the DJ booth.

According to Swift’s close friend Ashley Avignone, the musician was completely oblivious of the party.

“When she thought, she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included (party emoji),” the pal shared on Instagram.

The bash also came shortly after Taylor's bestie Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco. While Taylor's girl squad was not in attendance but her new pals were present including Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Avignone and Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.