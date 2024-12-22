King Charles pens emotional message after monarch gets tragic news

King Charles received heart breaking news as he was set to kick off his Christmas holidays in Sandringham, especially after his uplifting health update.

The monarch, who recently attended some festive royal engagements, penned an emotional message after a tragic incident.

“My wife and I have been deeply saddened to learn of the magnitude of the earthquake which struck Vanuatu on Tuesday and the loss of life and property which this devastating natural disaster has left in its wake,” the monarch wrote the message on Saturday.

“I am aware, from my visit to Vanuatu and Port Vila in 2018, of the extraordinary spirit of ni-Vanuatu, which has been called upon too often in recent years with repeated cyclones and, now, with this terrible earthquake,” he continued.

“At this most difficult of times. I wanted you and all the people of Vanuatu to know that you are remembered in our thoughts and prayers, and that we send you all our deepest sympathy and heartfelt wishes,” he concluded with a sign off as “Charles R”.

According to reports, a state of emergency was declared in Vanuatu after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific Island. 12 people have been confirmed dead so far along with massive damage to water supplies, disruption in mobile networks among other things.

King Charles message comes after a source issued a health update on the monarch’s cancer treatment, as it will continue into the next year, via Sky News.

However, reportedly the monarch will be continuing with royal duties as usual.