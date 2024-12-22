Cardi B offers $1M to rapper BIA for proof in cheating drama

Cardi B, American rapper and songwriter, is now offering awhopping $1 million amount to rapper BIA and demanding if she can provide any solid proof against her.

The 32-year-old star, who is best known for her bold personality fearless attitude, isn't letting all the rumours slide this time.

The heated feud started when BIA accused Cardi B of cheating in her diss track 'SUE MEEE?.' In the song, she raps, "Put it on your hubby since you like lying on your vows," and the cover art showed screenshot of Offset accusing Cardi of being unfaithful.

The couple have denied all those rumours earlier about cheating, but recently she replied to a social media user who revealed that BIA spilled "tea" about Cardi’s supposed affair.

However, Cardi responded as she said, "That b*tch ain’t spilling anything," and further offered $1 million to BIA if she has any kind of proofs of the rapper talking to another man before the cheating speculations began.

Furthermore, BIA seemed uninterested in Cardi's offer as she did not budge in. She replied with a dismissive "Boooo. beneath me. Next," turning down her challenge.