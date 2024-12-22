The allegations follow a recent report about a suspected Chinese spy

Prince Andrew reportedly received preferential treatment from a Chinese state-owned bank, according to a leaked email.

According to the email, the Duke of York, who is now 64, was granted permission to open an account with the Bank of China in 2008 under special circumstances.

The account, which is believed to be located in China, may have made it easier to pay for business transactions without being scrutinized by UK authorities, reported GB News.

This revelation intensifies calls for Andrew to fully disclose the extent of his financial and business connections with China.

The allegations follow a recent report about a suspected Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, who allegedly had close ties to the Duke.

Yang, 50, was reportedly familiar with ways to bypass security at Andrew's Royal Lodge residence and has since been banned from the UK as a national security threat.

The Duke’s dealings with Chinese entities continue to raise questions, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his personal and professional associations.