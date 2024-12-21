'Home Alone''s Daniel Stern shares rare insight into life after Hollywood

Daniel Stern says 'farm is a great place' for him after quitting Hollywood

Daniel Stern has made a 180 degree switch in his career from Hollywood to Farming.

The 67-year-old veteran actor-turned-writer opened up about the “overwhelming” support he has received from fans on social media after revealing his new life on a California ranch, in conversation with People Magazine.

The Home Alone actor purchased the ranch with the money he saved from his time in Hollywood, and now spends his time growing tangerines and creating passion project art that he describes as an "extension of the human condition."

"What I love about social media is you can tell your story, and it feels good to tell it. And sort of that's the final step of any artistic creation is giving it to an audience. So it's a wonderful world, and I'm so tickled people have discovered some of my stuff through the TikTok thing there," he told the outlet.

Stern called his changed life the “real life” where he hikes, raises cattle, grows produce and creates sculptures out of bronze.

Speaking of his need to step away from his past life, he shared, "I made enough money that I didn't have to work, I made enough money and I'm kind of frugal ... I bought the house in cash. I bought the cars in cash. I bought everything straight up because as an artist, I never knew if [I was] going to make any more bread. And I said to my wife, 'How much money do I need to sock in the bank so that we can live off the interest and so that I don't have to work?’”

Fast forward to this time, he said, "at this point ... I love being in nature. I love being away. I love my solitude and I love being able to focus on what I'm making. So the farm world is a great place for me."