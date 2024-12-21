Jonathan Bennett hints at ‘Mean Girls’ reunion

Jonathan Bennett expressed that 'Mean Girls' and Christmas movies bring joy to viewers.

Jonathan Bennett expressed his desire to make a Christmas movie with his talented co-stars from Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert.

"I think what's so special about the similarities between Mean Girls and Christmas movies is they both have a through line — and that through line is that all these movies make people happy," the 43-year actor told People.

He wondered when The Parent Trap actress and the Hot Frosty actress could reunite for a Christmas movie, stating that it would bring joy to the fans.

"To have Lohan and Chabert and I all starring in different Christmas movies, I think is perfectly on brand and on target for what we like to do as actors and storytellers, which is bring joy to people, period," The Holiday Sitter actor said.

According to Bennett, fans of the iconic movie and holiday themed movies, share love for feel-good films, adding that these movies are meant to uplift the viewers, leaving them happy.

"That's what I'm looking for, because I think that would make so many people happy," he told the publication.

"Let's do it."