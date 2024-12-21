Justin Baldoni responds to Blake Lively’s harassment accusation

Justin Baldoni break silence on 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively's accusations

Justin Baldoni, who co-starred with Blake Lively in the movie It Ends With Us, was accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit.

The 40-year-old actor was said to have allegedly conducted a “social manipulation” campaign to “destroy” Lively’s reputation.

However, the Jane the Virgin star responded to the allegations through his lawyer Bryan Freedman.

Freedman dubbed the Gossip Girl alum’s accusations “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious” in his official statement to Us Weekly.

He further claimed that the lawsuit was an attempt by the actress to “fix her negative reputation” and “rehash a narrative” regarding the film’s production.

Baldoni’s lawyer went on to state that Lively made “multiple demands and threats” while filming It Ends With Us, including “threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release, if her demands were not met.”

The Savages star has not yet responded to Baldoni’s legal statement.

The legal battle comes after Lively and Baldoni encountered a conflict during the creation of their film, released in August.

Fans had noticed that Lively was seen promoting the film with some of her co-stars, while Baldoni did not join them for any interviews or press opportunities.

“There were two camps on the film — team Blake and team Justin,” a source told the outlet exclusively. “This creative struggle set the tone for the negative experience behind the scenes and grew into them not speaking anymore.”