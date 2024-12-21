Joe Jonas' tattoo reveal send fans in to major frenzy

Joe Jonas' fans shared their love for his body art on social media.

Joe Jonas’s iconic tattoo reveal took fans to a concert under the sea.

On December 19, in an Instagram video which said "You got tats, right?" to which the Jonas Brothers member replied, "A couple," as he shared a close up of his thigh tattoo which featured SpongeBob SquarePants performing Sweet Victory from the classic Band Geeks episode.

This wasn’t the only ink the 35-year-old star showed off.

The social media video displayed another tattoo of Chuck Finster from the iconic childhood cartoon Rugrats, and a glimpse of Mojo Jojo from The Powerpuff Girls.

Fans loved the singer’s reveal of his body art, but SpongeBob himself seemed the most excited, commenting under the video, "Considering this a sweet victory."

Several of his fans took to X to share their hilarious reactions after seeing Joe’s body art collection.

"I would have never known that SpongeBob was riding up his leg,” one fan humorously quipped.

"Good thirst trap," a fan left a comment on his Instagram video.

The Toothbrush singer has many cartoon inspired designs on his body including, Mario, Dexter, Bart Simpson, and Max Goof as Powerline, all inked by Lauren Winzer.

However, he’s fond of non-animated art too, showcasing the birthdates of his two daughters, four-year-old Wila and two-year-old Delphine, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sophie Turner.