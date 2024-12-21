Jennifer Lopez to become eyewitness in ‘Diddy’ lawsuit: report

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly been implicated by Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accuser, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, in the ongoing sexual assault lawsuit.

According to In Touch Weekly, the male prisoner who accused the rap star of sexually molesting him back in 1997, has recently revealed his plans to call the Marry Me star as an eye witness in the case.

As reported by The Guardian, Derrick, who is currently imprisoned at the Michigan Department of Corrections, sued Diddy 27 years ago over serious charges of physical molestation.

In a recent development of the case, the 52-year-old accuser now believes that Jennifer may have relevant information related to his lawsuit that could assist him.

Derrick named "Jennifer Lynn Lopez aka Jenny from the Block," to testify against her ex-boyfriend.

For the unversed, Jennifer and Diddy began dating each other in 1999 before parting their ways in 2001.

As per the mentioned details in the case, the male prisoner alleged that he and Diddy initially met during a party back in 1997, where the disgraced hip-hop artist allegedly drugged him and molested him.

He not only sexually assaulted Derrick, but he molested several other people who attended the party.

It is pertinent to note that Diddy is currently behind bars over the charges of racketeering and human trafficking. Neither Jennifer commented on the ongoing controversy.