Jesse Eisenberg regrets playing 'Lex Luthor' in 'Batman v Superman'

Jesse Eisenberg admits the character had an adverse impact on his career

The Social Network actor Jesse Eisenberg has unveiled the negative impacts his portrayal of 'Lex Luthor' in Batman v Superman had on his career.

Jesse played Lex in Zack Snyder’s 2016 directorial film, which according to him, wasn’t well-received by the audience.

The Now You See Me star added that not only the movie was badly received, but his role was also greatly bashed due to the popularity of the superhero series.

While conversing with Dax Sheperd on Armchair Expert podcast, the 41-year-old actor stated: “I was in this Batman movie and the Batman movie was so poorly received, and I was so poorly received.”

Jesse confessed that he feels embarrassed to admit it, but the film did really hurt his career.

“I’ve never said this before and it’s kind of embarrassing to admit, but I genuinely think it actually hurt my career in a real way, because I was poorly received in something so public”, he added.

“I’ve been in poorly received things that just don’t see the light of day, and for the most part, no one knows.”

The Zombieland actor opened that he was aware of how the audience took Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justic, despite not being fond of reading notices, review or press.

Eisenberg, 41, openly admitted that he regrets playing the character now, however, he enjoyed playing it at the time.