Prince William, Kate look back at ‘special night’ in delightful new video

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet update as the Wales family kick off their Christmas celebrations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took a look back at one of the special nights which marked a milestone moment for the family.

Earlier in December, Kate hosted her annual Christmas Carol Service fourth time. However, this year, the service was a poignant reminder to have empathy as the future queen had organised it following her challenging health battle.

“Such a special night performing at The Princess of Wales’ 2024 Together at Christmas carol service, all about love, empathy and how much we need each other,” the message read alongside a video shared with musician Paloma Faith.

“Thank you to everyone who works so tirelessly to make a difference for the unseen and under acknowledged. Merry christmas!” It continued, “You can join us too by watching Together at Christmas on @ITV and @ITVXOfficial at 7.30pm this Christmas Eve. Thank you @princeandprincessofwales.”

The video message comes just ahead of the much-anticipated broadcast of the service, held on December 6th, which will be aired on Christmas eve.