Prince William, Kate look back at ‘special night’ in delightful new video

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet update as the Wales family kick off their Christmas celebrations.
The Prince and Princess of Wales took a look back at one of the special nights which marked a milestone moment for the family.
Earlier in December, Kate hosted her annual Christmas Carol Service fourth time. However, this year, the service was a poignant reminder to have empathy as the future queen had organised it following her challenging health battle.
“Such a special night performing at The Princess of Wales’ 2024 Together at Christmas carol service, all about love, empathy and how much we need each other,” the message read alongside a video shared with musician Paloma Faith.
“Thank you to everyone who works so tirelessly to make a difference for the unseen and under acknowledged. Merry christmas!” It continued, “You can join us too by watching Together at Christmas on @ITV and @ITVXOfficial at 7.30pm this Christmas Eve. Thank you @princeandprincessofwales.”
The video message comes just ahead of the much-anticipated broadcast of the service, held on December 6th, which will be aired on Christmas eve.
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward spark new controversy ahead of Christmas
'Blue' singer just got nominated for Grammy
King Charles, Prince William might hear from Prince Harry in 2025 about reconciliation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘car chase’ incident gets surprising update
Millie Bobby Brown flashes smile in first outing with Jake Bonjiovi after teary 'Stranger Things' wrap up
Renowned singer Mel B recalls shocking incident amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ongoing lawsuits