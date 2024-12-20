Nicole Kidman spills how Keith Urban keeps dates interesting

Nicole Kidman gets candid about going on dates with Keith Urban after marriage

Although Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for almost two decades, they know how to keep their romance alive.

The 57-year-old Australian actress revealed that her musician husband goes all out for their date nights, in conversation with People Magazine.

The Perfect Couple actress likes being asked out on dates and Urban keeps that detail in mind.

"I like being asked out, which he still does," Kidman told the outlet.

Detailing her latest date night, she continued, "Seven nights ago we went to dinner in New York. We love Japanese food, but I'm open [to everything]. I like not knowing where he’s going to take me. Surprise me, baby!"

The Big Little Lies star shared another touching detail about her love which is her favourite son, Once in a Lifetime by Urban, released five months after the couple’s wedding in 2006.

"Keith wrote that for me when we were first getting married," she recounted.

The lovebirds welcomed their daughter Sunday Rose, 16, in 2008, followed by daughter Faith, 13, in 2010.

Kidman’s latest movie Babygirl is set to hit the theatres on December 25th, which she is excited for but at the same time it makes her nervous.

Sharing the reason for her nervousness, she added, “Every time we screen Babygirl. It’s so open and raw for me. I’ve seen it three times, and that’s enough. I’ll be very nervous on Christmas, which is a pity because it’s meant to be not a nerve-racking day.”