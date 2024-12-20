Dara Huang shares special special moment as son joins Royals

Dara Huang shared a glimpse of her evening with friends on Instagram, just hours after her son Wolfie joined Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for a special royal occasion.



The American architect posted about spending time with her close friends on Thursday, while her eight-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, fondly known as Wolfie, was seen arriving at Buckingham Palace. He attended the pre-Christmas royal lunch with his father Edoardo and stepmother Beatrice.

Wolfie was all smiles as he was photographed arriving at the King's official residence for the pre-Christmas royal lunch.

The family were also joined by Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna, three.

Wolfie looked cheerful as he joined the family gathering, which also marked a milestone for three-year-old Sienna, Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter. This was Sienna's first public royal event, as her parents have been careful to shield her from the public eye.

Wolfie continues to enjoy time with both sides of his family. Earlier this month, he accompanied Beatrice and Edoardo to the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, showcasing the strong bond within their blended family.