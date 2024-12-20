Kieran Culkin reveals sweet family link to 'Succession' costar Sarah Snook

The on-screen siblings are close in real life but don't keep in touch as much as they'd like, says Culkin

Kieran Culkin’s family connection to Sarah Snook extends beyond their Succession sibling rivalry.

Culkin, 42, revealed during an interview alongside Colman Domingo for Variety’s Actors on Actors series published December 18, that Snook is the godmother of his 3-year-old son, Wilder.

“She’s my son’s godmother,” Culkin shared, adding warmly, “And one of my favorite people in the world.”

Despite their close bond, Culkin admitted that he and Snook, 37, don’t stay in touch as often as he’d like due to living far apart.

“I’m not the best with the phone thing,” Culkin said, joking that he always relied on filming Succession for catch-ups.

Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, share Wilder and their 5-year-old daughter Kinsey. The actor has made it no secret that he’s ready to expand their family. During the 75th Emmy Awards in January, where he won outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Succession, Culkin teased that more children might be on the horizon.

“I’ve been asking for a while,” he said, recalling how Charton once joked, “Maybe if you win the Emmy.” After snagging the award, Culkin playfully reminded her of the agreement. “She was like, ‘What? No. What did I say? I don’t remember this.’”