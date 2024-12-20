Angelina Jolie's frustrations going viral following Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt winery dispute is still on hold

Angelina Jolie has parted ways with Brad Pitt long time ago, but it seems like she is still sensitive about the topics concerning the Fight Club star.

According to reports, the messy split has made the 49-year-old more aggressive, and her staff is now handling her frustrations.

A close source revealed that the Maria star has "always been a fiery, formidable character, and all this stuff with Brad has tested her patience."

"The household staff is walking around on eggshells. She's not afraid to chew people out and tell them they're messing up.”

The insider went on sharing that, "You don't want to be around her on one of her late nights when she's blown a fuse. Everyone has to sign strict NDAs and be a vault when it comes to keeping family secrets."

Moreover, the source opened up about her relationship with children and shared: "When it comes to her kids, she's being as nice as she can."

"They're the apple of her eye, but she's tougher on them than people might think."

They went on adding, "She wants them to do chores and make sure they don't slack on physical activity and work applications - and be cautious about who they hang around with."

The Academy award winner is very strict but, "it's coming from a place of love. [But] the kids are happy to get a break when she's in one of her moods."

For the unknown, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their separation on September 20, 2016, following two years of marriage.

The couple's divorce sparked a spree of legal battles, mentioning several instances against the actor.