Angelina Jolie ready to start a new chapter in her life after divorce

Angelina Jolie feels alive again after her divorce

Angelina Jolie is ready for a new beginning in her life after she won a domestic violence case against Brad Pitt.

Earlier in November, a judge ruled that Brad should turn over documents and communications in the court that Angelina claimed to be the proof of his violent behaviour against her and her kids.

This might be a minor victory for the Maria actress but a source told In Touch Weekly that she “is finally feeling more confident right now than she has in years”.

“All this praise from her peers has been wonderful and then to have this victory in court, she’s got a huge pep in her step right now.,” pointed out an insider.

Another source noted that it’s taken Angelina “a long time to build,” herself back up, “but she’s climbing out of a pretty dark place and ready to shine again”.

The insider also shared that Angie’s good friend Salma Hayek showed her support all the way.

“This close friendship with Salma has done wonders” for the Salt actress, said an insider.

The source further said, “Salma has taken her under her wing and is such a big cheerleader for her.”

“It’s no exaggeration she’s inspired her to take back her power and embrace her sexuality more again,” said an insider.

Angelina had recently been attending talk shows and socialising with her peers as the source dished, “She was so shut off after the divorce, but she’s feeling alive again.”

“She normally shuns most industry things, but she’s feeling a lot more open, so accepting many of these endless invitations that are coming her way for Oscar parties and Christmas functions, she’s feeling very social for a change,” explained an insider.

Meanwhile, the Maleficent actress also expressed her desire to start dating more in 2025 and even find a new partner.