Selena Gomez shares 'unusual' reaction to scoring her dream role

Selena Gomez reflects on her groundbreaking role in Emilia Perez

Selena Gomez is reflecting on her role in Emilia Perez from auditioning for the character of Jessi to putting her heart and soul into it.

The 32-year-old multi-hyphenate star took to her Instagram to offer an inside glimpse into her groundbreaking role, explaining how she processed the news of finally landing the character she always wanted.

Posting a montage of videos that showcased her willingness for the role, the former Disney star expressed disbelief, noting, “I can’t believe I got the movie! I’m so gonna cry right now. I don’t wanna cry.”

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez co-star and recent Cannes Best Actress Award winner, lavished praise on the Love On hitmaker for her portrayal of the character.

“She threw herself into that character with such an open heart and I thought, oh my God, I completely see the character. I don’t see Selena in it," Saldana noted.

Karla Sofia Gascon chimed in, adding, “She has this strength behind her emotion, full of love and sensitivity that carries throughout the entire film.”

Meanwhile, the video also compiled pieces of the director Jacques Audiard’s thoughts about Selena stepping into the role.

He said of the actress, “I remember it very well, when I met Selena. And in fifteen minutes, I had decided it was her. And I don’t think she believed me.”

To which, Selena recalled her own experience working with the director.

In response to his claim, she added, “I auditioned for the part and Jacques believed in me and I love that he didn’t know anything about me because I feel like I earned it. I wanna fight for roles like Jessi.”

For the unversed, the film garnered praise from fans worldwide, going on to win prestigious awards like the AFI Movies of the Year and the Cannes Jury Prize.