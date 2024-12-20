Selena Gomez over the moon as her life's biggest 'dream' come true

Selena Gomez shares rare glimpse of her massive engagement ring

Selena Gomez recently shared a dreamy moment of her life with her fans following her surprise engagement to beau Benny Blanco.

On December 19, after a week of announcing her engagement, the singer-turned-actress posted a glimpse of her stunning diamond ring on her Instagram stories.

The Emilia Pérez star began her post with a mirror selfie that featured a close-up shot of her jewellery.

The photo also highlighted Selena's fresh nude manicure with a round shape.

Notably, the Rare Beauty founder was seen beaming with joy as she wore a black top underneath a maroon trench coat.

Later, the Only Murders in the Building actress uploaded a sweet video where she proudly showcased another angle of her engagement ring, which she recently received from her now fiancé.

In the viral clip, Selena was heard exclaiming, "eeee!"

The Calm Down hitmaker captioned her post, "Sorry last post... I've just dreamed of this moment my whole life."

This came after she revealed her engagement to the record producer on December 12, 2024.

For the unversed, Selena and Benny began dating in July 2023 before making their relationship official.