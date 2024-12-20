Shakira finds support in Chris Martin amid Gerard Piqué split

Shakira reveals Chris Martin helped her through her split from Gerard Piqué

Shakira has recently found support in Chris Martin after her split from Gerard Piqué in 2022.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Hips Don’t Lie star praised Coldplay bandleader and said, “He was there for me when I got separated and was heartbroken.”

“Chris was checking in every day to see how I was doing, sending me words of support and strength and wisdom,” shared the 47-year-old.

Calling the Waka Waka singer “empathetic,” Shakira noted that Chris “is a person who sees life through a different lens”.

“He is sensitive to other people’s needs and very empathetic,” added the songstress.

For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard reportedly parted ways after 11 years in 2022. The former couple share two children.

Last year in an interview with PEOPLE, the songstress revealed that she found out about Gerard cheating through the press at the time when her father was in the ICU.

Earlier in October, speaking to GQ Spain, Shakira opened up about her healing journey as she released her first music album in seven years.

“For many months after my separation I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn't begin to grieve until I started writing music,” said the 47-year-old.

Shakira told the outlet, “It was my way of healing. And it continues to be. Grief is a process that is not linear. It is full of peaks and valleys."