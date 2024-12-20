King Charles III's cancer treatment ends?

King Charles III's latest health update: Palace source releases details

King Charles III, who revealed his cancer diagnosis in February, is said to be 'optimistic' about his health after Princess Kate's victory against the disease.

The 76-year-old's cancer treatment will soon be ended as his health is “moving in the right direction,” according to a new report.

"His [King Charles'] treatment has been moving in a positive direction. The treatment cycle will continue into next year," a Palace source told Sky News.

The source added the monarch and the royal family are optimistic about King Charles’ health.

The King was diagnosed with cancer after he had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate. The Buckingham Palace has not clarified what form of cancer the monarch has, it is not prostate cancer.

The Palace stated at the time of the monarch's diagnosis: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

It's not wrong to say that 2024 has been a hard year for the Royals, with both the King and the Princess of Wales being diagnosed with cancer. Prince William has said that he had "the hardest year" of his life, branding his experience "dreadful".

However, In September Princess Kate announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment and would focus to remain cancer free. She has gradually begun to return to public life.