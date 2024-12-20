Prince William, Kate Middleton remove Christmas Card from social media?

Prince William, Kate Middleton delete Christmas Card? Deets inside

Prince William and Princess Kate left fans shocked with their unexpected move.

GB reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales, who shared their 2024 Christmas Card on Thursday, deleted the official post from their social media accounts soon after making it public.

However, within minutes the royal couple re-shared the Christmas Card, featuring "a more zoomed-in perspective" of their family photo.

The heartwarming family portrait showed William, Catherine and their three adorable children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The caption alongside the photo reads, "Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas."

For the unvresed, the picture was taken from the Princess' emotional health update video, which Will Warr clicked in Norfolk.

It is important to note that 2024 was a challenging year for the Wales family.

In March 2024, the future Queen announced her cancer diagnosis, leaving her well-wishers devastated.

After undergoing preventative chemotherapy for a few months, the Princess shared in September that she completed her treatment and is now focusing on remaining cancer-free.